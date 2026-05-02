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Ryan Feltner Injury: Nearing bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Feltner (elbow) has resumed throwing and is expected to schedule a bullpen session in the coming days, MLB.com reports.

Feltner landed on the injured list April 24 and appears to have avoided a serious injury. He is currently projected to return in mid-May, though he still has several steps remaining in his recovery.

Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies
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