Ryan Feltner headshot

Ryan Feltner Injury: Pulled with triceps injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Feltner was removed from his start against the Padres on Thursday due to right triceps tightness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Feltner was only able to make it through two innings before coming out of Thursday's contest, during which he allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out three batters. The severity of the right-hander's injury remains unknown, though the Rockies could send him in for imaging to determine whether he's dealing with a structural issue.

Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies
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