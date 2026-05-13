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Ryan Feltner Injury: Rehab assignment scheduled

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Feltner (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Hartford on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Feltner threw around 35 pitches in a live batting practice session Wednesday, which marked his first time facing hitters since landing on the injured list. It's unclear how many rehab starts he'll require, but he should return in late May or early June.

Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies
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