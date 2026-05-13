Ryan Feltner Injury: Rehab assignment scheduled
Feltner (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Hartford on Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Feltner threw around 35 pitches in a live batting practice session Wednesday, which marked his first time facing hitters since landing on the injured list. It's unclear how many rehab starts he'll require, but he should return in late May or early June.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Feltner See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2320 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2320 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets20 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week25 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 1825 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Feltner See More