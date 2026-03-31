Ryan Feltner headshot

Ryan Feltner Injury: Removed with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Feltner was removed from his start Tuesday against the Blue Jays due to an apparent lower-body injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Feltner appeared to limp off the field at the end of the third inning and didn't come back out to pitch the fourth. The severity of his injury is still unknown, but the Rockies should offer more information after they take a closer look at him. The 29-year-old righty had allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out four batters before leaving the game.

Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies
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