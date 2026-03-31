Ryan Feltner Injury: Removed with injury
Feltner was removed from his start Tuesday against the Blue Jays due to an apparent lower-body injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Feltner appeared to limp off the field at the end of the third inning and didn't come back out to pitch the fourth. The severity of his injury is still unknown, but the Rockies should offer more information after they take a closer look at him. The 29-year-old righty had allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out four batters before leaving the game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Feltner See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West19 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes25 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide: Top Picks & Strategy337 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Feltner See More