Ryan Feltner headshot

Ryan Feltner Injury: Set to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Feltner (elbow) is expected to start Saturday's game against the Giants, MLB.com reports.

Feltner has been sidelined since April 24 but is ready to return after making two rehab assignments. He worked 5.0 innings in his last outing with Triple-A Albuquerque, so he should be able to handle a relatively normal workload. The Rockies will still need to activate Feltner before Saturday's contest to make the move official.

Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Feltner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Feltner See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
8 days ago
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
Author Image
Brad Johnson
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
37 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Chris Morgan
37 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
37 days ago