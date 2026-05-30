Ryan Feltner Injury: Set to return Saturday
Feltner (elbow) is expected to start Saturday's game against the Giants, MLB.com reports.
Feltner has been sidelined since April 24 but is ready to return after making two rehab assignments. He worked 5.0 innings in his last outing with Triple-A Albuquerque, so he should be able to handle a relatively normal workload. The Rockies will still need to activate Feltner before Saturday's contest to make the move official.
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