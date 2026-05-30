Ryan Feltner News: Activated ahead of start
The Rockies reinstated Feltner (elbow) from the injured list ahead of his start Saturday against the Giants.
Feltner will return to a big-league mound for the first time since landing on the injured list more than a month ago with right ulnar nerve inflammation. He made a pair of rehab starts before coming off the IL, allowing just one earned run while striking out nine batters in 8.2 total innings between Double-A and Triple-A. He'll now be tasked with limiting a surging Giants offense that's posted a .762 OPS over its last 10 games. Welinton Herrera (elbow) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
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