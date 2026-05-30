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Ryan Feltner News: Activated ahead of start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

The Rockies reinstated Feltner (elbow) from the injured list ahead of his start Saturday against the Giants.

Feltner will return to a big-league mound for the first time since landing on the injured list more than a month ago with right ulnar nerve inflammation. He made a pair of rehab starts before coming off the IL, allowing just one earned run while striking out nine batters in 8.2 total innings between Double-A and Triple-A. He'll now be tasked with limiting a surging Giants offense that's posted a .762 OPS over its last 10 games. Welinton Herrera (elbow) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.

Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies
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