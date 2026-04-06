Ryan Feltner headshot

Ryan Feltner News: Carried to victory Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Feltner (1-0) earned the win over Houston on Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 5.1 innings.

Feltner was far from his sharpest and looked to be in line for the loss after finishing his fifth inning of work with a 3-0 deficit, but Colorado exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth frame to move the right-hander into position for his first win. Feltner managed just one punchout and got only three whiffs among his 70 pitches, so fantasy managers probably don't need to seek him out on the waiver wire. Feltner will carry a 4.32 ERA through 8.1 frames into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come in San Diego.

Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies
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