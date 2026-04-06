Ryan Feltner News: Carried to victory Monday
Feltner (1-0) earned the win over Houston on Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 5.1 innings.
Feltner was far from his sharpest and looked to be in line for the loss after finishing his fifth inning of work with a 3-0 deficit, but Colorado exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth frame to move the right-hander into position for his first win. Feltner managed just one punchout and got only three whiffs among his 70 pitches, so fantasy managers probably don't need to seek him out on the waiver wire. Feltner will carry a 4.32 ERA through 8.1 frames into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come in San Diego.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Feltner See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, March 316 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 316 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Feltner See More