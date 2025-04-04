Ryan Feltner News: Escapes with no-decision
Feltner didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Athletics, giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out four batters over five-plus innings.
Although the A's put a considerable amount of runners on base against Feltner, the 28-year-old's only blemishes came on a first-inning RBI single from Tyler Soderstrom and a Jacob Wilson solo homer in the fourth. Feltner came out to start the sixth inning but was chased before recording an out after giving up a single followed by a double and a throwing error, which put the Athletics ahead 3-2. He remains in search of his first win of the season, and he'll have to wait until Milwaukee comes to town next week for his next opportunity.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now