Ryan Feltner News: Keeps Dodgers in check

Feltner took a no-decision Saturday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Considering the daunting task at hitter-friendly Coors Field, Feltner certainly held his own versus a vaunted Dodgers lineup. Despite giving up three extra-base hits (two home runs), the right-hander worked his longest outing of the campaign so far and fanned a season-high five. Despite the positive showing Saturday, Feltner still doesn't shape up as a recommended fantasy option in his next scheduled start at home versus the Padres while carrying a 6.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB over 18 frames.