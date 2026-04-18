Ryan Feltner headshot

Ryan Feltner News: Keeps Dodgers in check

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Feltner took a no-decision Saturday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Considering the daunting task at hitter-friendly Coors Field, Feltner certainly held his own versus a vaunted Dodgers lineup. Despite giving up three extra-base hits (two home runs), the right-hander worked his longest outing of the campaign so far and fanned a season-high five. Despite the positive showing Saturday, Feltner still doesn't shape up as a recommended fantasy option in his next scheduled start at home versus the Padres while carrying a 6.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB over 18 frames.

Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Feltner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Feltner See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 11
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago
Top MLB Prop Bets for Friday, April 6
MLB
Top MLB Prop Bets for Friday, April 6
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
12 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Mike Barner
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
12 days ago