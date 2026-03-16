Ryan Feltner News: Not claiming job
Feltner has allowed 10 earned runs on 11 hits and six walks while striking out 12 across 8.1 innings in four Cactus League appearances.
Feltner had an injury-plagued 2025 season, but he added strength this offseason and has been healthy. He's in contention for the fifth-starter role, though he's allowed three earned runs in three consecutive outings. Positively, Feltner has a 9:2 K:BB across his last two spring appearances, which is enough for Thomas Harding of MLB.com to include Feltner in his projected rotation to begin the season.
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