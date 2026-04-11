Ryan Feltner News: Pummeled by Padres
Feltner (1-1) allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four batters over four innings in a loss to San Diego on Saturday.
Colorado gave Feltner an early 4-0 lead, but the right-hander couldn't hold it. He yielded three runs in the third inning -- two of which came on a Manny Machado homer -- and another three in the fourth on a Ramon Laureano blast. Feltner's ERA increased to an ugly 7.30 as a result of the blowup, though this was his first loss. Things aren't slated to get any easier for him, as his next start is projected to come against the Dodgers in Colorado.
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