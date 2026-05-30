Ryan Feltner News: Returns with six-inning gem
Feltner (2-1) earned the win over San Francisco on Saturday, allowing four hits and striking out two batters without issuing a walk over six scoreless innings.
Feltner recently spent time on the injured list due to an elbow injury, and Saturday was his first big-league start since April 23. He was held to 63 pitches in his return, but he nonetheless managed a quality start by being very efficient, tossing 41 those pitches for strikes. Feltner hadn't completed six frames in any of his five starts before getting hurt, and Saturday was also the first time this season that he hasn't walked a batter. Feltner still has a poor 4.85 ERA overall, but he'll look to build on Saturday's outing in his next start, which is scheduled to be a home matchup against Milwaukee.
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