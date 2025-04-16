Ryan Feltner News: Rough night in Chavez Ravine

Feltner (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up five runs on five hits and six walks over 2.2 innings as the Rockies fell 6-2 to the Dodgers. He struck out one.

The big blow off Feltner was a three-run homer by Will Smith in the third inning, but the right-hander created his own problems with his difficulty getting the ball over the plate. He came into Tuesday having issued only four free passes in his first three starts, but Feltner tossed just 46 of 81 pitches for strikes in this trip to the mound before getting the hook. He'll take a 4.82 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB through 18.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Kansas City.