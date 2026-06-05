Ryan Fernandez headshot

Ryan Fernandez Injury: Goes on IL with back pain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

The Cardinals placed Fernandez on the 15-day injured list Friday with lower-back pain.

Fernandez hadn't pitched in nearly a week, so it could be an injury that's nagged at him for a while. Matt Svanson will take his spot in the St. Louis bullpen.

Ryan Fernandez
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Fernandez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Fernandez See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
91 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
278 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
March 16, 2025
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL Central
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
February 27, 2025