Ryan Fernandez Injury: Goes on IL with back pain
The Cardinals placed Fernandez on the 15-day injured list Friday with lower-back pain.
Fernandez hadn't pitched in nearly a week, so it could be an injury that's nagged at him for a while. Matt Svanson will take his spot in the St. Louis bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Fernandez See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes91 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week278 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekMarch 16, 2025
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching ProjectionsMarch 11, 2025
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL CentralFebruary 27, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Fernandez See More