Ryan Fernandez News: Joins major-league bullpen
The Cardinals recalled Fernandez from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Fernandez has tossed 5.2 scoreless frames with a 6:2 K:BB in the early going at Memphis. The righty reliever battled through a disastrous 2025 season in St. Louis -- holding a 7.71 ERA over 32 outings -- and will be used in low-leverage situations with the Cardinals.
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