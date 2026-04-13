Ryan Fernandez headshot

Ryan Fernandez News: Joins major-league bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

The Cardinals recalled Fernandez from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Fernandez has tossed 5.2 scoreless frames with a 6:2 K:BB in the early going at Memphis. The righty reliever battled through a disastrous 2025 season in St. Louis -- holding a 7.71 ERA over 32 outings -- and will be used in low-leverage situations with the Cardinals.

Ryan Fernandez
St. Louis Cardinals
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