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Ryan Fernandez News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

The Cardinals optioned Fernandez to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Fernandez has pitched well in his opportunities with the big club, posting a 1.59 ERA and 9:2 K:BB over 5.2 innings. However, the Cardinals needed to free a roster spot for Hunter Dobbins, who is starting Thursday in Pittsburgh, and Fernandez is the casualty.

Ryan Fernandez
St. Louis Cardinals
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