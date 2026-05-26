Ryan Fernandez headshot

Ryan Fernandez News: Rejoins big-league bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

The Cardinals recalled Fernandez from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.

Fernandez has looked sharp during his time with the big club this season, posting a 1.17 ERA and 13:2 K:BB over 7.2 innings. He could get some opportunities for high-leverage innings if he continues to pitch well.

Ryan Fernandez
St. Louis Cardinals
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