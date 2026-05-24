Ryan Fernandez headshot

Ryan Fernandez News: Returned to Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

The Cardinals optioned Fernandez to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.

Fernandez was up as the 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader in Cincinnati and turned in a stellar two innings in the second game, retiring all six batters he faced (four via strikeout). This is likely to be a temporary move, as Fernandez is a good bet to be recalled once Brycen Mautz is sent down following a spot start Sunday. Fernandez is having a nice bounce-back season out of the Cards' bullpen, posting a 1.17 ERA and 13:2 K:BB over 7.2 innings.

Ryan Fernandez
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Fernandez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Fernandez See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
79 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
266 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
March 16, 2025
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL Central
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
February 27, 2025