Ryan Fernandez News: Returned to Memphis
The Cardinals optioned Fernandez to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.
Fernandez was up as the 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader in Cincinnati and turned in a stellar two innings in the second game, retiring all six batters he faced (four via strikeout). This is likely to be a temporary move, as Fernandez is a good bet to be recalled once Brycen Mautz is sent down following a spot start Sunday. Fernandez is having a nice bounce-back season out of the Cards' bullpen, posting a 1.17 ERA and 13:2 K:BB over 7.2 innings.
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