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Ryan Fernandez News: Set to be recalled Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Fernandez will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis prior to Tuesday's game in Milwaukee, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Fernandez was technically optioned after serving as the 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader in Cincinnati, but he remained with the club and will now rejoin the bullpen. The right-hander has pitched well out of the Cardinals' bullpen this season, posting a 1.17 ERA and 13:2 K:BB over 7.2 innings.

Ryan Fernandez
St. Louis Cardinals
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