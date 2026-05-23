Ryan Fernandez headshot

Ryan Fernandez News: Up as 27th man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

The Cardinals added Fernandez to their active roster to serve as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Fernandez has allowed one earned run in 5.2 innings with the Cardinals this season, and he'll return to the majors to give St. Louis extra bullpen depth for Saturday's twin bill. He'll likely be sent back to Triple-A Memphis following the nightcap.

Ryan Fernandez
St. Louis Cardinals
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