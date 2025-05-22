Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Fitzgerald headshot

Ryan Fitzgerald News: Heads back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2025 at 10:19am

The Twins optioned Fitzgerald to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The Twins haven't yet announced a corresponding move, which could point to Carlos Correa (concussion) returning from the 7-day injured list when first eligible Friday. Fitzgerald went hitless in three plate appearances this week in his first stint in the big leagues.

Ryan Fitzgerald
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now