Ryan Forcucci News: Lacks control in first two starts

Forcucci (elbow/back) has started twice for Single-A Fayetteville since being cleared to make his professional debut April 10, covering 1.2 innings while striking out three and allowing two earned runs on one hit and five walks.

A third-round selection in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Forcucci didn't pitch at all that season or in 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery shortly before being selected by the Astros. The 23-year-old righty had also been managing a back injury in spring training, but he finally received the green light to pitch in games shortly after the Carolina League season got underway. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Forcucci has struggled mightily with his control coming off major elbow surgery. In addition to walking five of the 12 batters he's faced, Forcucci has also hit a batter and uncorked three wild pitches.