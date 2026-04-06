Ryan Gusto News: Added to major-league roster

The Marlins recalled Gusto from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

He's absorbing the roster spot vacated by Pete Fairbanks (paternity). Gusto collected a 5.67 ERA over 17 starts and 10 relief appearances in 2025 between the Astros and Marlins. He went five innings in his lone start with Jacksonville this season and will give the Marlins' bullpen some length.