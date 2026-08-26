Ryan Gusto News: Blanks Red Sox in first Marlins win
Gusto (1-3) earned the win against the Red Sox on Wednesday, allowing no runs on four hits and three walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out three.
Gusto delivered one of his finest performances of the season Wednesday, scattering four singles across 5.2 shutout frames in his second-longest outing of the campaign. The victory was the right-hander's first as a member of the Marlins, and he's now surrendered two runs or fewer in each of his past five starts. Gusto will carry a decent 3.98 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 53:18 K:BB over 63.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance in Kansas City.
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