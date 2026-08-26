Ryan Gusto headshot

Ryan Gusto News: Blanks Red Sox in first Marlins win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Gusto (1-3) earned the win against the Red Sox on Wednesday, allowing no runs on four hits and three walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

Gusto delivered one of his finest performances of the season Wednesday, scattering four singles across 5.2 shutout frames in his second-longest outing of the campaign. The victory was the right-hander's first as a member of the Marlins, and he's now surrendered two runs or fewer in each of his past five starts. Gusto will carry a decent 3.98 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 53:18 K:BB over 63.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance in Kansas City.

Ryan Gusto
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Gusto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Gusto See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Friday (Aug. 21)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Friday (Aug. 21)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Saturday (Aug. 15)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Saturday (Aug. 15)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago