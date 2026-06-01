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Ryan Gusto News: Call-up awaits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Marlins plan to recall Gusto from Triple-A Jacksonville during their series in Washington that begins Monday, FishOnFirst.com reports.

Miami is presumably earmarking Gusto for one of the two vacancies in its rotation, after Eury Perez (hamstring) and Janson Junk (shin) were both placed on the injured list over the weekend. The Marlins list Sandy Alcantara and Max Meyer as their starters for Monday and Wednesday, respectively, so Gusto will presumably slot into the rotation for the middle game of the series Tuesday and will be deployed as either a traditional starter or bulk reliever. Since the Marlins optioned him to Jacksonville in early April, Gusto has turned in a 3.63 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 45:16 K:BB in 39.2 innings over nine appearances (six starts).

Ryan Gusto
Miami Marlins
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