Ryan Gusto News: Called up to pitch Tuesday

The Marlins recalled Gusto from Triple-A Jacksonville to pitch Tuesday against the Nationals.

Lake Bachar is opening Tuesday's contest for Miami with Gusto poised to follow as the bulk reliever. The 27-year-old made his season debut for the Marlins in early April with a scoreless inning out of the bullpen, but he's primarily worked out of the rotation at Jacksonville with a 3.83 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB across 44.2 innings.