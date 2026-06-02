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Ryan Gusto News: Called up to pitch Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Marlins recalled Gusto from Triple-A Jacksonville to pitch Tuesday against the Nationals.

Lake Bachar is opening Tuesday's contest for Miami with Gusto poised to follow as the bulk reliever. The 27-year-old made his season debut for the Marlins in early April with a scoreless inning out of the bullpen, but he's primarily worked out of the rotation at Jacksonville with a 3.83 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB across 44.2 innings.

Ryan Gusto
Miami Marlins
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