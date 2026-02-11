Gusto closed the 2025 season on the Marlins' injured list after he was diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement in late August, but he was apparently able to make a full recovery from the injury over the offseason. Between his stops with Houston and Miami last season, Gusto started in 17 of his 27 appearances and posted a 5.67 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 101.2 innings. The Marlins could have Gusto stretch out as a starter during spring training, but he'll likely serve as more of a insurance option for the rotation and is likelier to begin the 2026 campaign as a long man out of the bullpen.