Ryan Gusto News: Collects second win

Gusto (2-1) picked up the win in Friday's 6-4 victory over the Padres, giving up two runs on nine hits over five innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

A two-homer game from rookie Cam Smith gave Gusto all the offense he needed, as the 26-year-old right-hander pounded the strike zone by tossing 51 of his 68 pitches for strikes before exiting. He's held his own in the big-league rotation, and through six appearances (two starts) on the season he's posted a 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB through 17 innings, but with Lance McCullers (forearm) potentially returning before the end of the month, Gusto could be headed back to the bullpen soon enough. If he gets one more turn, it would line up to come at home next week against the Blue Jays.