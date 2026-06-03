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Ryan Gusto News: Limited workload in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Gusto surrendered three runs on five hits over two innings of relief in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Called up from Triple-A Jacksonville earlier in the day, Gusto tossed 40 pitches (28 strikes) in what wound up being a bullpen day for the Marlins. The right-hander had been stretched out at Triple-A, lasting five-plus innings in five of his last seven outings for Jacksonville, but his usage Tuesday -- Gusto was the third pitcher into the game after Lake Bachar and John King -- suggests the Marlins may not view him as a viable rotation option, either working behind an opener or as a traditional starter. Until they're willing to promote top prospect Karson Milbrandt, however, Miami's staff will be awfully thin while Eury Perez (hamstring) and Janson Junk (shin) are on the shelf.

Ryan Gusto
Miami Marlins
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