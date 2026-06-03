Ryan Gusto News: Limited workload in return

Gusto surrendered three runs on five hits over two innings of relief in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Called up from Triple-A Jacksonville earlier in the day, Gusto tossed 40 pitches (28 strikes) in what wound up being a bullpen day for the Marlins. The right-hander had been stretched out at Triple-A, lasting five-plus innings in five of his last seven outings for Jacksonville, but his usage Tuesday -- Gusto was the third pitcher into the game after Lake Bachar and John King -- suggests the Marlins may not view him as a viable rotation option, either working behind an opener or as a traditional starter. Until they're willing to promote top prospect Karson Milbrandt, however, Miami's staff will be awfully thin while Eury Perez (hamstring) and Janson Junk (shin) are on the shelf.