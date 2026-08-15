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Ryan Gusto News: Matches season high in punchouts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:06pm

Gusto took a no-decision against the Reds on Saturday, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits and no walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

A fielding error in right field by Esteury Ruiz kept both of Cincinnati's third-inning runs off Gusto's line, but the hurler later served up a pair of solo home runs in the fifth frame. The six strikeouts did tie a season high for Gusto, but he's been taken yard at least one time in each of his past four starts. The right-hander, who has a shaky 4.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 49:14 K:BB over 53.2 innings, could struggle for streaming appeal in his next scheduled outing against an upstart Nationals lineup.

Ryan Gusto
Miami Marlins
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