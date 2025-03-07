Ryan Gusto News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Astros optioned Gusto to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Gusto yielded just one run and struck out six over 6.2 innings during Grapefruit League play, although he also issued five walks. Slated to turn 26 next week, Gusto has yet to pitch in a major-league game, but he's on the 40-man roster and could be one of the first names the Astros call upon when they need a starter.