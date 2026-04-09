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Ryan Gusto News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

The Marlins optioned Gusto to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

Gusto was up for a few days while Pete Fairbanks was on paternity leave, but he'll head back to the minors now as Fairbanks rejoins the active roster. The 27-year-old Gusto picked up a hold with a scoreless inning Wednesday in his lone appearance with the big club.

Ryan Gusto
Miami Marlins
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