Ryan Gusto News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Marlins optioned Gusto to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.
Gusto was up for a few days while Pete Fairbanks was on paternity leave, but he'll head back to the minors now as Fairbanks rejoins the active roster. The 27-year-old Gusto picked up a hold with a scoreless inning Wednesday in his lone appearance with the big club.
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