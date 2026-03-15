Ryan Gusto News: Out of running for roster spot
The Marlins optioned Gusto to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.
After failing to capture a starting or long-relief role with the Marlins heading into Opening Day, Gusto appears set to begin the season in the rotation at Jacksonville. The right-hander came over from Houston in a deadline deal last July and proceeded to go 0-3 with a 9.77 ERA and 1.72 WHIP over 15.2 innings in his three starts with Miami to close out the 2025 season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Gusto See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East20 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: K%-BB% Decliners186 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Stash as Rosters Expand194 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Top Prospects to Stash as September Nears201 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week203 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Gusto See More