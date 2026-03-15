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Ryan Gusto News: Out of running for roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

The Marlins optioned Gusto to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

After failing to capture a starting or long-relief role with the Marlins heading into Opening Day, Gusto appears set to begin the season in the rotation at Jacksonville. The right-hander came over from Houston in a deadline deal last July and proceeded to go 0-3 with a 9.77 ERA and 1.72 WHIP over 15.2 innings in his three starts with Miami to close out the 2025 season.

Ryan Gusto
Miami Marlins
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