Ryan Gusto News: Punches out six for third win

Gusto (3-1) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out six over 5.2 innings.

Gusto yielded only four base runners in Wednesday's start, with his lone blemish coming in the fourth inning when he gave up an RBI double to George Springer. Gusto generated 12 whiffs on a season-high 80 pitches (47 strikes) and was one out shy from recording his first quality start of the season. He's gone five innings in each of his last two outings, and for the season he's registered a 2.78 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB over 22.2 innings. He's lined up to face the Tigers at home next week.