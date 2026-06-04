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Ryan Gusto News: Starting Friday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Gusto will start Friday's game against the Rays, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Tyler Phillips is also expected to pitch in what could be a piggyback start for the Marlins. Gusto threw just two innings and allowed three runs in a relief outing Tuesday versus the Nationals in his first big-league appearance this season. However, while he will be pitching on just two days' rest Friday after tossing 40 pitches Tuesday, Gusto had lasted five-plus innings in five of his last seven outings for Triple-A Jacksonville prior to his promotion, so he's capable of pitching deeper into games than he did Tuesday.

Ryan Gusto
Miami Marlins
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