Ryan Gusto News: Starting Friday's game
Gusto will start Friday's game against the Rays, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Tyler Phillips is also expected to pitch in what could be a piggyback start for the Marlins. Gusto threw just two innings and allowed three runs in a relief outing Tuesday versus the Nationals in his first big-league appearance this season. However, while he will be pitching on just two days' rest Friday after tossing 40 pitches Tuesday, Gusto had lasted five-plus innings in five of his last seven outings for Triple-A Jacksonville prior to his promotion, so he's capable of pitching deeper into games than he did Tuesday.
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