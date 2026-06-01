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Ryan Gusto News: Will pitch for Miami on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Marlins manager Clayton McCollough confirmed that Gusto will be recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville and pitch in Tuesday's game versus the Nationals, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

Gusto will likely either make a traditional start or serve in a bulk relief role against the Nationals. The Marlins could need Gusto for multiple starts as they navigate the losses of Eury Perez (hamstring) and Janson Junk (shin). Gusto has collected a 3.63 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 45:16 K:BB in 39.2 innings for Jacksonville this season.

Ryan Gusto
Miami Marlins
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