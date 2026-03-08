Ryan Harbin headshot

Ryan Harbin Injury: Dispatched to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Pirates optioned Harbin (lat) to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.

Harbin isn't expected to resume throwing until at least early April after he sustained a right teres major muscle tear early in camp, so his demotion to Triple-A was fully anticipated. Indianapolis is likely to place Harbin on its 7-day injured list shortly before the International League season gets underway.

Ryan Harbin
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now