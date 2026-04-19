Ryan Harbin Injury: Shut down at Triple-A

Triple-A Indianapolis placed Harbin (lat) on its 60-day injured list March 18.

Harbin was shut down early in spring training with a right lat strain and will be out for at least the first two months of the Triple-A campaign while he recovers from the injury. Pittsburgh added Harbin to its 40-man roster over the winter after he finished 2025 with a 4.69 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 92:46 K:BB in 63.1 innings across three minor-league levels.