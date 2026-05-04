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Ryan Helsley Injury: Could resume throwing this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 2:47pm

Helsley (elbow) could be cleared to resume a throwing program later this week, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Helsley was placed on the 15-day injured list this past Friday with right elbow inflammation. Imaging on the closer's elbow came back clean, and he might be ready to throw in a few days after being re-evaluated. Rico Garcia is the top candidate for saves in the Orioles bullpen while Helsely is out, though Yennier Cano, Andrew Kittredge and Anthony Nunez could also be in the mix.

Ryan Helsley
Baltimore Orioles
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