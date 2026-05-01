Ryan Helsley Injury: No structural damage in elbow

Imaging on Helsley's right elbow came back negative Friday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Manager Craig Albernaz said that he isn't too concerned about Helsley's elbow now that the team knows he isn't dealing with any structural damage. He added that the 31-year-old reliever has been dealing with elbow discomfort for the past week but thought the issue would subside on its own. Helsley is now set to remain sidelined until at least May 15, though Albernaz's comments suggest he may not need much more than a minimum-length stay on the IL. In the meantime, Rico Garcia and Yennier Cano figure to be the leading candidates for saves in Baltimore.