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Ryan Helsley Injury: Not throwing, eyes late-May return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 12:12pm

The Orioles announced Monday that Helsley (elbow) hasn't been cleared to start a throwing program, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Per Jake Rill of MLB.com, Helsley said that while he's not yet been given the green light to play catch, he's pleased with how his injured elbow has responded to anti-inflammatory medication. He's been able to run and work out in the meantime and expects to start throwing a weighted ball in the coming days before initiating a throwing program. According to Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com, Helsley added that he's not dealing with any ligament damage to his elbow and expects to require a rehab assignment before potentially returning from the 15-day injured list in late May. Since the Orioles closer landed on the shelf May 1, Rico Garcia has collected both of Baltimore's save chances.

Ryan Helsley
Baltimore Orioles
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