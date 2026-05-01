Ryan Helsley Injury: Placed on injured list
The Orioles placed Helsley on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow inflammation, retroactive to Wednesday.
Helsley threw a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to lock down his seventh save of the season, but he appears to have come away from his latest outing with an elbow issue that will force him to spend at least two weeks on the shelf. Albert Suarez will come up from Triple-A Norfolk to fill the open spot in Baltimore's bullpen; meanwhile, Rico Garcia (0.66 ERA) and Yennier Cano (1.69 ERA) could see an increase in save opportunities while Helsley is on the shelf.
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