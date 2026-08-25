Ryan Helsley Injury: Throws off mound

Helsley (elbow) threw a bullpen session over the weekend, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

Helsley threw 15 pitches in what was his first mound session since landing on the injured list in early July with elbow inflammation. He's slated to throw a few more bullpen sessions within the next couple of weeks before progressing to facing hitters and/or rehab games, but the 32-year-old reliever is still hopeful to pitch for the Orioles again before the season is over.