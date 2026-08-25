Ryan Helsley Injury: Throws off mound
Helsley (elbow) threw a bullpen session over the weekend, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.
Helsley threw 15 pitches in what was his first mound session since landing on the injured list in early July with elbow inflammation. He's slated to throw a few more bullpen sessions within the next couple of weeks before progressing to facing hitters and/or rehab games, but the 32-year-old reliever is still hopeful to pitch for the Orioles again before the season is over.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Helsley See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?Yesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?8 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?11 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Helsley See More