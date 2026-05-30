Ryan Helsley Injury: Tosses bullpen Saturday
Helsley (elbow) threw 15-to-20 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday and may be nearing a minor-league rehab assignment, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Helsley resumed a throwing program by playing catch in mid-May, and he's now progressed to throwing off a mound. The veteran reliever has been on the shelf for over four weeks due to right elbow inflammation, so he'll presumably need multiple rehab outings before being activated. Helsley went 7-for-7 in save chances before getting hurt, and he's fully expected to retake the Orioles' closer role upon his return.
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