Ryan Helsley News: Converts second save
Helsley earned the save in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Twins, allowing one hit while logging a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.
Things got a little dicey for Helsley in the ninth inning Sunday. After Luke Keaschall led off the frame with a single, the Twins got the tying runs on base with two outs following a Gunnar Henderson error. However, Helsley was able to coax a flyout off the bat of James Outman, preserving the two-run victory while converting his second save in as many chances this season. Helsley has allowed just two hits and no walks while striking out four through his first two innings with the Orioles.
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