Ryan Helsley headshot

Ryan Helsley News: Converts second save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Helsley earned the save in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Twins, allowing one hit while logging a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Things got a little dicey for Helsley in the ninth inning Sunday. After Luke Keaschall led off the frame with a single, the Twins got the tying runs on base with two outs following a Gunnar Henderson error. However, Helsley was able to coax a flyout off the bat of James Outman, preserving the two-run victory while converting his second save in as many chances this season. Helsley has allowed just two hits and no walks while striking out four through his first two innings with the Orioles.

Ryan Helsley
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Helsley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Helsley See More
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
MLB
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
MLB
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
17 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
23 days ago