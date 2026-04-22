Ryan Helsley News: Deactivated due to family emergency
The Orioles placed Helsley on the bereavement/family medical emergency list Wednesday.
Per MLB rules, Helsley will be away from the Orioles for a minimum of three days and a maximum of seven days after going on bereavement leave. After signing a two-year deal with Baltimore over the winter, Helsley has gotten off to a respectable start to the season as the team's closer, converting all six of his save chances while pitching to a 2.79 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB in 9.2 innings. Rico Garcia (0.75 ERA, 0.42 WHIP in 12 innings) and Yennier Cano (1.23 ERA, 0.68 WHIP in 7.1 innings) have been the Orioles' top-performing setup arms this season and could be the top choices for save chances while Helsley is deactivated.
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