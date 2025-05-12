Ryan Helsley News: Fans two for save

Helsley struck out two batters in a perfect inning to earn a save against Philadelphia on Monday.

Helsley threw nine of 13 pitches for strikes to retire the Phillies' 8-9-1 hitters in order and close out the 3-2 win. He's converted eight of his 10 save chances this season, including four straight. He coughed up at least one run in back-to-back outings April 26 and May 2, but has since turned in four consecutive scoreless innings. Helsley owns a 3.00 ERA with a 16:10 K:BB through 15 frames.