Ryan Helsley News: Grabs fourth save

Helsley picked up the save in Tuesday's win against the White Sox, allowing one walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Helsley entered the ninth with a two-run lead and issued a leadoff walk to Dustin Harris but quickly regained control, retiring the next three batters, including two via strikeout. While the righty has now converted four saves, his 4.15 ERA, 2.08 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB in 4.1 innings reflect his inconsistency lately. Still, outings like Tuesday's offer a positive sign as Helsley looks to settle into a more reliable groove moving forward.