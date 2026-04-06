Ryan Helsley News: Holds on for third save
Helsley picked up the save in Monday's win over the White Sox. He allowed one run on a hit and two walks with a strikeout over one inning.
Helsley worked himself into a jam after issuing two walks to open the ninth inning but was able to preserve a two-run lead and secure his third save of the young campaign in an Orioles win. After delivering a pair of scoreless innings in his first two appearances of the season, the hard-throwing right-hander has allowed a run in each of his past two outings. Overall, Helsley owns a 5.40 ERA and 2.40 WHIP, though the 3.1-inning sample is too small to draw any meaningful conclusions.
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