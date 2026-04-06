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Ryan Helsley News: Holds on for third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Helsley picked up the save in Monday's win over the White Sox. He allowed one run on a hit and two walks with a strikeout over one inning.

Helsley worked himself into a jam after issuing two walks to open the ninth inning but was able to preserve a two-run lead and secure his third save of the young campaign in an Orioles win. After delivering a pair of scoreless innings in his first two appearances of the season, the hard-throwing right-hander has allowed a run in each of his past two outings. Overall, Helsley owns a 5.40 ERA and 2.40 WHIP, though the 3.1-inning sample is too small to draw any meaningful conclusions.

Ryan Helsley
Baltimore Orioles
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