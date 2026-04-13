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Ryan Helsley News: Locks down fifth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Helsley picked up the save Monday against the Diamondbacks, throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out two.

Helsley didn't face much opposition Monday, firing eight of his 12 offerings for strikes. The hard-throwing right-hander is off to a promising start in his Orioles tenure overall, successfully converting each of his first five save chances while posting a 2.84 ERA. That said, Helsley does have a concerning 1.74 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB over 6.1 innings, so he hasn't necessarily been a lights-out closer.

Ryan Helsley
Baltimore Orioles
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